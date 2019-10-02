Closing arguments Friday in alleged shooter's fitness hearing

A Fredericton jury is expected to hear final arguments and a judge's instructions Friday before before being asked to leave the room to decide whether Matthew Vincent Raymond is fit to stand trial.

Raymond, 49, is charged in the shooting deaths of constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They were killed the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side.

Friday is expected to be the last day of his fitness hearing, which was requested by his defence lawyer. Justice Fred Ferguson found there was enough evidence to call a fitness hearing after seeing some of Raymond's behaviour in court and what he'd said to people during interviews.

A full jury of eight women and four men was chosen by Wednesday morning. Two people have given testimony, including forensic psychiatrist Dr. Scott Woodside. Before Woodside took the stand, the court heard testimony from Alex Pate, an articling student who works with Raymond's lawyer, Nathan Gorham.

The jury also heard audio recordings as evidence of Raymond's behaviour outside and inside court.

The court expects the jury to start deliberating by noon Friday.

If Raymond is found unfit, he'll be prescribed a treatment order of 30 or 60 days and reassessed for fitness after that.

On mobile? Get the latest details from our live blog

The question of fitness to stand trial addresses an accused person's current mental state and not their state of mind during an alleged crime. It is distinct from criminal responsibility.

Defendants found fit to stand trial are considered capable of understanding court proceedings and of defending themselves, either on their own or through a lawyer.