More testimony expected Thursday in accused shooter's fitness hearing

A forensic psychiatrist is expected to testify Thursday at the hearing into whether Matthew Vincent Raymond is fit to stand trial on four charges of first-degree murder.

Dr. Scott Woodside is expected to appear in Fredericton court after the testimony of Alex Pate is completed. Pate is an articling student who works with Raymond's lawyer, Nathan Gorham.

Raymond, 49, is charged in the shooting deaths of constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They were killed the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side.

Jury selection was competed Wednesday morning. Eight women and four men were chosen from a pool of 800.

Matthew Raymond is expected at the Fredericton courthouse Thursday for the fourth day of his fitness hearing. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

The 800 potential jurors were initially summoned for Raymond's murder trial, but his behaviour in court triggered a fitness hearing. Justice Fred Ferguson found there was enough evidence to have a jury decide whether Raymond is fit for trial.

Ferguson previously said Raymond will stand trial for the criminal charges he's facing no matter what this jury decides about his fitness. It's just a matter of when, he said.

If he's found unfit, he'll be prescribed a treatment order of 30 or 60 days, and reassessed for fitness after that.

The question of fitness to stand trial addresses the accused's current mental state and not their state of mind during an alleged crime. It is distinct from criminal responsibility.

Defendants found fit to stand trial are considered capable of understanding court proceedings and of defending themselves, either on their own or through a lawyer.

Ferguson has imposed a publication ban on all evidence submitted to court, but he could partially lift the ban on some details at the end of the day.