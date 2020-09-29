Accused shooter's trial continues in Fredericton

Court is scheduled to continue for the quadruple murder trial of Matthew Raymond, who killed two police officers and two civilians in Fredericton two years ago.

Raymond, 50, is accused of fatally shooting Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

He has admitted to shooting the four city residents, but his defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible for the act because of a mental illness.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The jury has heard from 21 witnesses so far. This includes the Fredericton Police Force constable who shot Raymond and ended the standoff, and eight residents of the apartment complex, some of whom had to take cover when shots were fired through their windows.

On Tuesday, two RCMP forensic identification unit members testified about gathering photographic and physical evidence from the crime scene. Cpl. Francis Coutu testified he took pictures of bullet damage from three apartments on the complex, in addition to Raymond's.

Police also found newspapers with "serpent" and "hoax" written on them , alongside swimsuit magazines with "666" written on them in large black script.