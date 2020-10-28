Jury expected to begin deliberating today in quadruple murder trial

A jury of 11 is expected to begin deliberating today in the Matthew Raymond trial after hearing closing arguments from Crown and defence.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to shooting and killing Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr., then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting on account of a mental illness. Two psychiatrists testified they diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia, and Raymond himself testified he believed he was shooting demons coming to kill him after he became convinced the end times had come.

Mathew Raymond being brought into the Fredericton Convention Centre for the continuation of his trial. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

His trial spanned nine weeks and had 44 witnesses, including police officers, psychiatrists, Raymond himself and members of his family.

Justice Larry Landry is expected to give his instructions to the jury Tuesday morning until early afternoon, then the jury will begin deliberations and be sequestered until they have a verdict.

In his closing arguments defence lawyer Nathan Gorham told the jurors they will be required to do "legal gymnastics" to come up with a verdict. He said they have to first decide whether it's more probable that Raymond is not criminally responsible. If they decide that he is responsible for the shooting, then they'll have decide whether he's not guilty, guilty of murder, or guilty of manslaughter.