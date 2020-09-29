Quadruple murder trial final arguments postponed to Monday

Final arguments in the Matthew Raymond trial in Fredericton have been postponed to next week as lawyers work on their arguments and the judge finalizes his instructions to the jury.

Raymond, 50, is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond has admitted to the shooting but pleaded not guilty on account of mental illness.

His lawyers are arguing he is not criminally responsible. Raymond testified delusions caused him to believe the victims were demons coming to kill him, and not humans.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Final arguments in the nine-week trial were originally set for Tuesday, then postponed to Thursday, and then moved to Monday.

In an email sent Thursday, court clerk Andrea Hull said that during the pre-charge conference Wednesday "it was determined that they are not ready for closing arguments today."

She said the jury was called and told to return on Monday at 9:30 a.m. There are no appearances scheduled Thursday and Friday, unless lawyers request an appearance, she said.