Final arguments expected today in quadruple murder trial in Fredericton

After nine weeks and more than 40 witnesses, final arguments are expected Monday in the Matthew Raymond trial.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to shooting and killing Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr., then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting on account of a mental illness.

Victims of Friday's shooting from left to right: Const. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting, meaning to get a not-criminally-responsible verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.

During his testimony Raymond described the weeks, days and hours leading up to when he shot the four people, as well as the shooting itself. He testified he barricaded himself in his apartment four or five days before the shooting, where he slept little and made bizarre calculations using the time on the clock.

Raymond testified he thought he was being targeted by demons, who were spying on him. He testified about seeing crows and deriving occult meaning from them, and finally believing the end times had come after he heard a child outside his window say "come out and play, baby."

Raymond said he opened fire after modifying his rifle to double the amount of bullets it can hold. He said he thought he was under attack by demons and was defending himself.

In cross-examination the Crown pointed out "inconsistencies" in his testimony. He said he was shooting everything that moved, but he did not shoot a couple who were standing by Robichaud's body before police arrived.

Crown prosecutor Jill Knee also asked why he only shared his belief in demons on Oct. 4 of this year. Raymond said he still believed in demons and thought the court was under their control until recently.

Matthew Raymond's gun licence was found on his bed alongside newspapers with 'hoax' and 'serpent' written on them, and dozens of rifle cartridges. (Submitted by Court of Queen's Bench)

She asked him multiple times why he believed he was under attack when the people he shot were not approaching his apartment and did not have weapons drawn.

Raymond said repeatedly he was shooting everything that moved because it was the end times.

Mentioning the victims one by one, she said Raymond knew they were people, and that shooting them was wrong. Raymond said "no," each time.

Final arguments are expected to take the full day and 11 jurors are expected to start deliberating once Justice Larry Landry gives them instructions.