Final defence witness continues testimony Thursday in quadruple murder trial

The final defence witness, a psychiatrist, is expected to continue his testimony Thursday.

Dr, Julian Gojer testified Wednesday be believes Matthew Raymond was delusional the day he shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr., then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting on account of a mental illness. He previously testified he thought the end times had come and he was shooting demons, not humans, to defend himself.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Gojer says he diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia, which was present from 2017 onwards.

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting, meaning to get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.

Raymond was cross examined Monday and Tuesday, where he said repeatedly he knew opening fire would kill, but he thought he was killing demons.

Gojer is expected to be the final defence witness. Court is planning to hear final arguments and charge to the jury next week.