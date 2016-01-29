Defence's 3rd psychiatrist to testify Wednesday in quadruple murder trial

The third psychiatrist called by the defence is expected to testify Wednesday in the eighth week of the Matthew Raymond trial.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to killing Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr., then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting on account of a mental illness.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting, meaning whether he knew right from wrong is at the centre of the trial.

To get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.

Raymond was cross examined Monday and Tuesday, where he said repeatedly he knew opening fire would kill, but he thought he was killing demons, not humans. He said he believed it was the end times and he was shooting demons coming to kill him.

Two psychiatrists have testified already. Dr. Scott Woodside testified he's diagnosed Raymond with delusional disorder. Woodside said if the jury accepts Raymond's account of what happened on the morning of Aug. 10, then he would endorse a not-criminally-responsible finding.

Dr. Ralph Holly testified he diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia, but declined to comment on criminal responsibility as he only assessed his fitness to stand trial, not criminal responsibility.