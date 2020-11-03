Prosecutors continue cross examining man who killed 4 people

Crown prosecutors will continue cross examining Matthew Raymond, the man who shot and killed four Fredericton residents in 2018.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to killing Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr., then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting on account of mental illness.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

On Monday Crown prosecutor Jill Knee challenged Raymond on whether he thought the people he shot were demons. He said he did think they were demons and thought the end times had come, and he needed to defend himself.

She also challenged him on whether he planned the shooting. She said he had laid out newspapers and photographs to send a message to police. He said he laid them out to send a message, but to anyone who may come into the apartment, whether it's demons or police.

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting.

The agreement means that to get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury, on a balance of probabilities, that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions, or knowing what he was doing was wrong.

Dr. Ralph Holly testified he diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia. Dr. Scott Woodside testified he diagnosed Raymond with delusional disorder.