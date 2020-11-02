Fredericton shooter continues testimony Monday

The man who shot and killed four people in Fredericton in 2018 is expected to testify for the fourth day Monday, after medication side effects delayed his trial last week.

Matthew Raymond, 50, has admitted to killing Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr., then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting on account of mental illness.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

His testimony was paused Thursday because his injection of anti-psychotic medication Wednesday was affecting his concentration.

Last week Raymond described the weeks, days and hours leading up to when he shot the four people, as well as the shooting itself. He testified he barricaded himself in his apartment four or five days before the shooting, where he slept little and made bizarre calculations using the time on the clock.

Raymond testified he thought he was being targeted by demons, who were spying on him. He testifying seeing crows and deriving occult meaning from them, and finally believing the end times had come after he heard a child outside his window say "come out and play, baby."

Raymond said he opened fire after modifying his rifle to double the amount of bullets it can hold. He said he thought he was under attack by demons and was defending himself.

Monday marks the eighth week of his trial.