Fredericton shooter faces cross-examination at murder trial

After testifying about what went through his mind the morning he shot and killed four Fredericton residents, Matthew Raymond is expected to be cross-examined by Crown prosecutors Thursday.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to killing Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr., then Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible for the shooting on account of mental illness.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

On Wednesday, Raymond explained that on the days leading up to the shooting and on the day itself, he believed the end of times had come and he was under attack by demons. He described shooting the four victims, who he said were demons coming to kill him. He said he shot three other people, although this didn't happen.

Raymond said he was defending himself from attack and didn't think what he was doing was wrong.

The Crown and defence have agreed Raymond had a mental illness at the time of the shooting. Dr. Ralph Holly testified he diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia. Dr. Scott Woodside said he diagnosed him with delusional disorder.

To get a not-guilty verdict, the defence must prove to the jury that Raymond's mental illness either stopped him from knowing the nature and consequences of his actions or from knowing what he was doing was wrong.