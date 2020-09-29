Matthew Raymond expected to testify about day he shot 4 people

The man who shot and killed four people in Fredericton in 2018 is expected to continue his testimony Wednesday.

On Tuesday Matthew Raymond, 50, described becoming afraid for his life in the days before he shot and killed Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright, and Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello. He's admitted to shooting all four at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond has pleaded not guilty, and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Raymond said the week leading up to the shooting he believed Armageddon "was definitely in full swing." He thought people in his apartment building were demons who were coming to behead him, and had barricaded himself in his apartment and paced the floor with his rifle.

He said in the days before Aug. 10 he almost shot two men. He said "nothing" was going through his mind at that point.

Court was adjourned Tuesday before Raymond could recount the events of Aug. 10.