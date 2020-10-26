Fredericton shooter's mother to continue testimony Tuesday

Shirley Raymond is expected to finish up her testimony Tuesday, after testifying for most of the day Monday.

Matthew Raymond, 50, is standing trial for the murder of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright, and Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello. He's admitting to shooting the four people, and firing into at least three other apartments, at 237 Brookside Dr. on Aug. 10, 2018.

Despite that admission, Raymond has pleaded not guilty and his defence team is arguing he was not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Shirley Raymond testified Monday that in the months before the shooting she begged her son to get medical help. Beginning in 2017, he became obsessed with conspiracy theories, religion, demons and faked shootings, she said. He also stockpiled food in their shared home and was convinced the world was going to end imminently. She said he never accepted he needed help and denied he was sick.

She looked at her son from time to time as she gave her testimony, but his eyes were fixed on her, occasionally wiping tears away.

At the end of the day Monday, as Shirley Raymond was leaving the courtroom, Raymond yelled "bye mom" from the prisoner's box, but she did not turn around.