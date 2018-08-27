The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting four Fredericton residents is to continue Thursday.

Matthew Raymond is charged with shooting and killing four people from his apartment window on Aug. 10, 2018. He pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie-Lee Wright.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to being the shooter but pleaded not guilty. His defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible for the crime on account of a mental illness.

The court has heard from 14 police officers, eight residents of the apartment complex, a firearms expert, and seven nurses who treated Raymond at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. A resident of a neighbouring building, the owner of a coffee shop where Raymond was a regular and a paramedic have also testified.