Matthew Raymond to undergo 2nd fitness hearing in March

The lawyer for the man accused of shooting two police officers and two civilians told reporters Wednesday he intends to use the not-criminally-responsible defence.

Nathan Gorham, Matthew Vincent Raymond's lawyer, said his client must first be found fit to stand trial before the defence strategy is finalized. But he currently intends to argue Raymond's mental illness rendered him incapable of understanding that what he did was wrong.

"I anticipate at this point and time that there will be a not-criminally-responsible defence at trial," Gorham said.

Raymond was found unfit to stand trial by a jury in the fall, and received anti-psychotic medication against his will during a 60-day stay at the Restigouche Hospital Centre. Gorham said he believes the treatment worked and his client is fit, but the final decision is in the hands of the second jury, which will be chosen on March 16.

In an interview outside the Fredericton courthouse, Matthew Raymond's defence lawyer, Nathan Gorham, says he intends to use the not-criminally-responsible defence if the trial goes ahead. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

In March, the jury chosen will assess his fitness to stand trial, which is Raymond's current state of mind, and not his state of mind during the alleged crime.

The not-criminally-responsible defence would come into play during the actual trial, which could be scheduled for May if Raymond is found fit.

The results of psychiatric assessments Raymond underwent to determine if he is criminally responsible remain sealed.

Raymond is charged in the shooting deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, and Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They were killed on the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side.

That second fitness hearing is scheduled for five days, but Gorham believes it will take less than three days. The court will summon 150 people for that hearing.

Raymond was found unfit to stand trial in the fall because a jury decided his mental illness was preventing him from communicating with his lawyer and participating in his own defence.

Justice Fred Ferguson previously said he's sure Raymond will stand trial once his fitness is re-established.