Quadruple murder trial continues in Fredericton

Court is scheduled to continue for the quadruple murder trial of Matthew Raymond in Fredericton.

Fifty-year-old Raymond is facing four charges of first-degree murder after he shot Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, then Fredericton Police Force constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello. He shot all four people in a parking lot of 237 Brookside Dr. on Fredericton's north side on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond has admitted to the killings, but pleaded not guilty as his defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible because of a mental illness.

Firearms expert Jacques Rioux says the cluster of holes on the right, the smaller middle hole, and the left-most hole came from bullets fired from inside Raymond's apartment. The lowest hole is from a bullet fired into the apartment. The larger holes on top were caused by tear gas canisters fired in by police. (Submitted by Court of Queen's Bench)

The court has heard from 22 Crown witnesses so far, including a firearms expert, multiple police officers who responded that morning and residents of the apartment complex. The Crown said earlier in the trial they had 39 witnesses to call.

Family members of the victims have been attending the trial daily.