Accused killer Matthew Raymond had a 'short fuse,' former co-worker says

A former co-worker of the man accused of murdering four people, including two police officers, in Fredericton last week describes him as a happy man who could have a "short fuse."

Curtis Carr said he worked with Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, at the Aitken University Centre about four years ago.

He is also a cousin of Donnie Robichaud, one of the victims in Friday's deadly shooting.

Carr drove a Zamboni at the arena and says Raymond would often help move hockey nets and clean dressing rooms.

He remembers one time when Raymond yelled obscenities at a group of kids who stayed on the ice after they were supposed to leave.

"He was worked up, you could tell," said Carr, who has since left his job at the arena.

"It took him a bit to calm down from that, him getting aggravated."

Carr thinks he worked with Raymond for a year or two.

The University of New Brunswick can't confirm or deny whether a person was employed with the university without having that person's consent, according to spokesperson Sonya Gilks.

Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Fredericton police officers, Const. Robb Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Burns, 43, as well as Robichaud and his 32-year-old girlfriend, Bobbie Lee Wright.

Police allege Raymond shot his victims with a long gun from the window of his apartment at 237 Brookside Dr.

He is in hospital with injuries.

Alleged shooter 'acted like a little kid'

Childhood friend Beth Hoyt said Raymond's mother often asked for help getting her son out of the basement and away from the video games that seemed to consume his life.

Another friend, Stephen Carter, said he, too, was concerned about how much time Raymond spent playing video games.

Former co-worker Carr said Raymond often talked about playing video games, to the point where Carr says he questioned whether Raymond was confusing reality with the games he played.

He said Raymond once told him about several tricks he did on a motorcycle, only to find out Raymond did the tricks in a game and not in real life.

"He talked like he lived it himself," he said.

Carr found it odd that his former colleague never discussed regular activities like getting groceries or going out with friends.

To him, Raymond seemed to be living the life of a teenage boy.

"He acted like a little kid," Carr said.

A puzzle

Police have said Raymond had a licence to possess firearms and legally bought the gun he's alleged to have used in the shooting.

But officials have said very little about the man accused of the most high-profile crime in Fredericton's history. Police did not answer questions from reporters on Tuesday.

He was a sweetheart to talk to. - Joyce Sullivan, neighbour of accused shooter

While Carr described Raymond as "odd" and prone to anger, others have described him as friendly and "utterly normal."

Joyce Sullivan lived in the apartment across the hall from Raymond. She often saw him lugging his bike up and down the stairs.

She described him as a "nice-looking dude," who was "courteous" and "kind" when they spoke.

"He was a sweetheart to talk to," she said.

For Sullivan, the alleged shooter remains a puzzle.

"I would just love to go to the hospital [to see Raymond] and go, 'What happened?" she said.

"I just can't believe this."