Accused killer Matthew Raymond to appear in court today
New

Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with killing four people one morning last August, will appear in Fredericton court at 1:30 p.m. today, after the court ordered an additional 30-day psychiatric assessment in February.

Raymond is charged with murder in the deaths of 2 Fredericton police constables and 2 civilians

CBC News ·
Matthew Vincent Raymond is escorted from provincial court in Fredericton on Feb. 8. He returns to court today. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Raymond, 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two Fredericton police officers and two civilians on Aug. 10.

In December, provincial court Judge Julian Dickson ordered a 60-day psychiatric assessment to determine if Raymond is not criminally responsible.

In February, an additional 30-day assessment was ordered because the assessment was incomplete, according to defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux.

Raymond was charged after constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbi Lee Wright, 32, were shot to death outside an apartment building on the north side of Fredericton.

