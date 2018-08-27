Tech crimes expert testimony continues in Fredericton shooter trial

Cpl. Aaron Gallagher is expected to continue his testimony Tuesday in the quadruple murder trial in Fredericton.

Gallagher testified Monday he recovered thousands of images and videos from Matthew Raymond's devices after Raymond shot and killed Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright, and Fredericton constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond, 50, has admitted to being the shooter but pleaded not guilty. His defence lawyers are arguing he was not criminally responsible for the crime on account of a mental illness.

The court heard Monday Gallagher found videos of Raymond firing a shotgun in the woods, of him complaining of noise in his apartment, and conspiracy theory videos and images.

The Crown is expected to wrap up its case this week, after calling 38 witnesses.