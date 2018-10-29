Preliminary inquiry begins for Dorchester guards accused in inmate's death

A preliminary inquiry has begun for two correctional officers charged in the death of inmate Matthew Hines.

Alvida Ross, 49, and Mathieu Bourgoin, 32, have pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

The preliminary inquiry will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the matter to trial.

Hines, who was from Cape Breton, was serving a sentence for robbery at Dorchester Penitentiary in southeastern New Brunswick when he died on May 27, 2015. He was 33.

Both Ross and Bourgoin were in Moncton court on Monday, flanked by more than a dozen supporters.

Crown prosecutor Claude Haché wheeled in more than three Bankers Boxes of evidence before the hearing began, along with a TV to show video. The evidence is protected by a publication ban.

The ban lasts until the trial ends, if the matter goes to trial, or until Ross and Bourgoin are discharged, if the matter doesn't go to trial.

Hines family travelled from Nova Scotia

Several of Hines's family members travelled from Sydney, N.S., to listen to the evidence, filling an opposite front bench.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers issued a statement offering condolences to the Hines family on Monday.

"The union also wants to reiterate its support to its two members who have been centered out and face criminal charges following two investigations by the RCMP," the statement says.

Matthew's mother, Marg Hines, vows to get justice for her son. (Gary Mansfield/CBC )

The union said it won't offer any other comment while the case is before the courts.

An internal Correctional Service Canada investigation has previously found that correctional officers used "inappropriate" force on Hines by beating and repeatedly pepper spraying him after he refused to return to his cell at Dorchester Penitentiary.

Less than two hours after the encounter with guards began, Hines was pronounced dead at the Moncton Hospital, the CSC investigation found.

Police initially ruled out foul play in Hines's death, but later reopened the investigation and transferred it out of province to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Ross and Bourgoin were both charged in January.

Michel DesNeiges is representing Ross, and Bourgoin is represented by Alison Mé​nard.