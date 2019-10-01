Jury selection continues for accused shooter's fitness hearing

The last two jurors needed for Matthew Vincent Raymond's fitness hearing are expected to be selected this morning.

Raymond, 49, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They were killed the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, at an apartment building on Brookside Drive on Fredericton's north side.

Eight women and four men were chosen Tuesday to make up a full jury panel, but two more jurors are needed to serve as alternates. The jurors will be selected at the Fredericton courthouse Wednesday.

Almost 800 people came to the Grant-Harvey Centre on Monday to be registered as potential jurors. They were randomly split into groups of 50. The court saw 56 potential jurors Tuesday.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first-degree murder, arrives at provincial court in Fredericton on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city's north side. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Raymond's trial on four counts of first-degree murder was originally scheduled for Monday but was delayed to make time for the fitness hearing because of his behaviour in court.

The outcome of the fitness hearing will determine whether the trial on the criminal charges proceeds.

On mobile? Get the latest details from our live blog

The question of fitness to stand trial addresses the accused's current mental state and not their state of mind during an alleged crime. It is distinct from criminal responsibility.

If a defendant is found fit to stand trial, it means they are considered capable of understanding court proceedings and of defending themselves, either on their own or through a lawyer.