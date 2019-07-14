Moncton massage therapist suspended 3 months for kissing patient

A Moncton registered massage therapist has been suspended from practising for three months, after the profession's regulatory body found him guilty of professional misconduct.

Blair Eagles must also complete an ethics and professionalism course at Eastern College during his suspension, according to a July 18 decision from the College of Massage Therapists of New Brunswick's discipline and fitness to practise committee.

At a hearing on July 13, Eagles admitted to kissing a patient on the lips on the massage table on Feb. 6, 2019. Eagles was working as a massage therapist at Moncton's A Human Touch Massage Therapy when the kiss happened.

"The aggravating factors are that the member failed to recognize his actions were unprofessional and contested the allegations of professional misconduct causing the committee to hold a full hearing requiring oral testimony from both parties," the committee's decision says.

"Further, though the member expressed some regret in admitting that he made an error in judgment, he failed to recognize that his actions in this therapist-patient relationship were inappropriate."

During his testimony, Eagles said he believed he was in a relationship with the complainant when he kissed her. The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said they'd dated for a short time about 10 months prior but were not dating at the time of her treatment.

Blair Eagles worked for A Human Touch Massage Therapy clinic in Moncton on Feb. 6, 2019, when he kissed a patient on the lips. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Regardless of their relationship status, the committee found that a "therapist-patient relationship" existed between Eagles and the woman on that day. The committee heard that Eagles was asked to treat the woman because her usual therapist at the clinic was on vacation.

The committee also found that the woman didn't consent to the kiss, and that Eagles committed "an act of sexual abuse of a patient" under the Massage Therapy Act.

"The member at times seemed to accept that the complainant was his patient and that it was inappropriate to kiss a patient, but at other times testified that he believed it was OK to kiss the complainant because he believed they were in a romantic relationship," the decision says.

"He did acknowledge that his actions constituted a lapse of judgment and the remediation the committee is ordering should address his lack of insight."

2 kisses alleged

Eagles didn't return messages from CBC News on Monday afternoon.

He is no longer listed on A Human Touch Massage Therapy's website as a massage therapist. No one from the clinic responded to messages on Monday afternoon to confirm whether Eagles is still employed at the business.

During the July 13 hearing, the complainant testified Eagles kissed her twice on that day in February when she received treatment from him.

She said the first kiss happened when Eagles followed her into the treatment room. She testified that he grabbed her by the shoulders and kissed her on the lips.

Moncton-based massage therapist Blair Eagles will be required to take a course on ethics and professionalism during his three-month suspension. (Robert Short/CBC)

The woman said she told him to "never do that again" and Eagles left the treatment room whistling and telling her, "Haha, I can't hear what you're saying."

The committee found there was "contradictory evidence" about the first kiss and it couldn't determine whether it happened.

The woman said the second kiss happened at the end of the treatment, when she was lying on her back in meditation on the massage table. She said Eagles held her down by her shoulders and kissed her, putting his tongue in her mouth.

The committee's decision says there was also "contradictory evidence" about whether Eagles held the woman down.

1st complaint

But the four-person panel concluded Eagles did kiss the woman on her lips without her consent and that it was "an act of touching of a sexual nature."

Eagles's lawyer, Jack Haller, asked the committee for a suspension of four weeks, while the college's lawyer called for a more lengthy suspension in the range of three to nine months.

The committee settled on three months, citing the fact that it was Eagles's first complaint in 20 years as a massage therapist and that a longer suspension "would have a large financial impact" on him.

The committee also determined the single kiss was "not as intrusive an act as other disciplinary cases."

3rd to be sanctioned in a year

When listing aggravating factors, the committee wrote that "any touching of a sexual nature of a patient is wholly inappropriate," reflects poorly on the profession and "undermines the public trust" in massage therapists.

Eagles is the third massage therapist to be sanctioned by the college for professional misconduct in the last year. All three cases involved what the legislation defines as "sexual abuse."

Eagles's suspension also comes weeks after the public learned that Fredericton massage therapist Pierre Wust secretly filmed his patients dressing and undressing. Wust died this past January.

Eagles's suspension became effective July 18, the date of the committee's decision.

In addition to the suspension and required training, Eagles also received "a verbal reprimand" and will be required to pay $1,500 in costs to the college within 60 days of resuming practise.