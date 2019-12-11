Marysville residents say it's not Christmas without 'Parker's tree'

Marysville is a little bit more festive, now that "Parker's tree" towers over the town once again.

The tree traditionally sits atop the neighbourhood's most iconic brick building, the former cotton mill.

But this year, the evergreen was absent, and rumours of a grinch could be heard.

Deborah Spilman of Marysville was afraid the tree wouldn't be making an appearance.

"Most people expected it the first of December, and we were heading into the second week of December and it still wasn't up," said Spilman.

Deborah Spilman worried government, which now uses the building, wasn't going to put the tree up this year. (Gary Moore/CBC)

And the community didn't feel right without it.

"It felt dark that it wasn't up, there was a feeling of darkness," Spilman said.

The tree is perched on a tower of the old mill, now a government building. It's been an annual staple in the neighborhood for decades, according to Fredericton Coun. Steve Hicks, who said it carries significance for people from the area.

"A lot of people refer to it as Parker's tree," Hicks said, referring to longtime Marysville resident , who died a few years ago.

Parker was a crossing guard in the neighborhood for 40 years and took it upon himself to make sure the government would raise the festive fir each year.

People in Marysville say the Christmas tree is a favourite tradition, one encouraged in earlier years by the late crossing guard Brian Parker. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Brian was always on top of them to make sure they got the tree, and everyone knew when the tree was going to go up," Hicks said.

"If the tree wasn't there, you know, it obviously dampens the Christmas spirit, but also it's a piece of Brian that would've been gone — so it's so nice to see it back up," said Hicks.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has taken on the task of hoisting the holiday tree in the last few decades.

Residents expect to see it illuminate the night sky around the beginning of December, although they aren't sure exactly when.

"I kind of look at it much like Santa," Hicks said. "I don't know how he gets down the chimney and delivers all his presents — that tree just appears every year."

In the absence of a tree this month, some concerned Marysville residents took matters into their own hands.

Community concern

Spilman took her concerns online and posted a picture of the building without the tree at the end of the first week of December.

And following that post, people started inquiring about the status of the tree. Just a few days later, the Christmas conifer was glowing on top of the brick building.

Spilman isn't sure if the push from the community helped get the tree in place, but said it brought people together in their festive fight.

"We pulled together, we rallied together — the people that needed to do what they needed to do, did it and we're grateful as a community."

According to the province, there is no fixed date for the tree to go up, and this year it was late because of the weather.