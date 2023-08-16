No clear end date for Marysville Bridge work, as frustration mounts on Fredericton's north side

Traffic headaches could continue into next year for residents living in and around Fredericton's Marysville area.

A multimillion-dollar rehabilitation of the Marysville Bridge began in summer 2022, and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure originally said the project would be completed by the end of 2023.

But delays — including some caused by bad weather — have prompted discussions between the province and Julmac Contracting Ltd. about revising the scheduled end date, DTI spokesperson Tyler McLean said in an email.

CBC News had originally asked for an interview with Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Richard Ames, but received the emailed statement instead.

CBC News later asked in an email for a specific timeline for the project's completion and was referred to the information earlier provided.

"As stated in our initial response, DTI is currently in discussion with the contractor regarding a revised schedule for the project," McLean said.

McLean also said in an email that the project's original cost estimate of $7 million is expected to go up by $100,000.

Goal to add 30 years to bridge's life

The Marysville Bridge, which crosses the Nashwaak River, was built in 1970 to replace an older bridge that had been damaged, according to information on the province's website.

The rehabilitation project now underway is aimed at extending the bridge's life by 30 years.

At the outset last July, the project saw the bridge reduced to one lane, with traffic lights at each end to regulate the flow of vehicles across it.

The lane restriction continued until March, when the bridge was fully opened for two weeks before being partially closed again.

According to the province's website, work is ongoing to rehabilitate the deck of the bridge's westbound lane, with work on the opposite side anticipated to begin this summer.

On Wednesday, work on the bridge's westbound lane appeared to still be well underway, with work on the eastbound lane yet to start.

'It's been a pain,' says councillor

"It looks like it's going to be a while yet," said Fredericton Coun. Steven Hicks, whose ward includes Marysville.

He said he's heard complaints from residents since the project started, particularly about delays that kept the bridge restricted to one lane for longer than anticipated into last fall and winter.

"People are getting really frustrated. School's getting ready to start, so traffic's going to ramp up even more.

"It's been a pain for a lot of people for quite some time, and I guess people just want to know when it's going to be done. I certainly want to know for sure."

Jessica Brideau lives in Marysville and has been late to work because of the bridge project.

She said she takes the bus to and from work, and has missed her connection because the bus was stuck in the queue waiting to get across the bridge.

"It has been a big headache because ... traffic here is just a nightmare," she said. "The lineup's all the way up to the top of the hill, and then people are waiting over an hour just to get across this bridge."

With word that the completion date might be pushed into next year, Brideau said she can only hope the work on the bridge speeds up.

"It's a big pain and ... it really needs to be fixed soon."