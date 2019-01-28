Adopted as a 4-year-old, Maryann Bourgeois knew the kind of mom she'd be

There was never a time that Maryann Bourgeois didn't want to adopt a child.

The Fredericton woman knows first-hand that being taken in by a loving family can change the course of your life.

Bourgeois grew up in New York with parents who struggled to care for her. One of her earliest memories is of sitting on the curb outside a bar as a young child, waiting for her birth father.

"Sometimes some man in [the bar] would come out and give me a cherry from their martini," she laughs. "Other times the more 'dive-y' type bars would allow me to come in."

At about age four, Bourgeois went to live with a New York couple with ties to New Brunswick. Her adoptive mother, Corinne Bourgeois, grew up in Quebec City and her adoptive father, Émile Bourgeois, was from Notre Dame, about 30 kilometres north of Moncton.

At the age of 16, Maryann moved to Dieppe, and credits much of her success in life to being adopted by the Bourgeois family.

"I went to University of Moncton, I got two degrees there. I ended up moving to Fredericton for employment. I got employed by the provincial government and I worked there for 35 years."

Older kids up for adoption

When Bourgeois, now 67, was younger and ready to be a mother, government regulations didn't allow a single woman to adopt a child in New Brunswick, but as soon as that changed, she applied.

It wasn't long before she received a call at work, asking if she would be interested in adopting an 11-year-old girl.

"I opened the door and there she was," Bourgeois said of her first meeting with Zoe. "She had her arms crossed over this shirt that said, 'I'm perfect,' and I said, 'Oh, you're perfect — I'm not.'"

Zoe Bourgeois credits her adoptive mother with never giving up on her, even when she was going through tough times as a teenager, and always finding the humour in difficult situations. (Submitted by Zoe Bourgeois)

Bourgeois knew immediately that this pre-teen, who had been bounced from foster home to foster home since she was 18 months old, didn't think she was funny.

"I felt she just needed a break. She was smart, she was bright, she had some traumatic experiences, and maybe me and my experiences might be able to be of some help along the way."

Suzanne Kingston, executive director of the New Brunswick Adoption Foundation, continues to work to raise awareness of the importance of adopting older children before they "age out" of the foster care system at 18.

The latest statistics from the Department of Social Development show there are 410 children in the province in need of a permanent home and 241, or nearly 60 per cent of them, are older than 11.

'She didn't treat me as a broken child'

Bourgeois never saw Zoe as "another category of child," because she had a past that included traumatic experiences.

"You are a child that happened to have a rough beginning, compared to people who may only have their rough time when they're an adult," she told her new daughter.

Zoe Bourgeois was bounced from foster home to foster home from the age of 18 months until 11 years of age, when she found a permanent home with her adoptive mother, Maryann Bourgeois. (Submitted by Zoe Bourgeois)

Through tears, 26-year-old Zoe said she doesn't know where she would be without her adoptive mother.

"She didn't treat me as a broken child. She treated me like a child that just needed an opportunity to grow in a healthy environment and she provided that for me."

Even though Zoe tested her, Maryann said she never gave up on being her mother, and being a family.

"Everyone says you'll be tested and why wouldn't I be tested? Why should she believe me after all these foster homes when I say I'm going to keep her just like she was my own child. Why would she believe that?"

Humour and validation key

Maryann jokes that she would often take Zoe "captive" and the two would go for long drives.

"It was a relaxing thing and we'd talk and a number of times she... shared some things that happened," she said.

When Zoe shared one particularly bad story, Maryann said she "almost took the ditch."

According to the NB Adoption Foundation, 410 children from infants to age 18 are waiting for a permanent home. Maryann Bourgeois was adopted by a Canadian family in the late '60s. Maryanne later adopted Zoe in New Brunswick when she was 15 years old. 13:17

She pulled the car over, turned to Zoe and said, "You know that's not right what that person did?"

Zoe then turned to her, and said, "That's what I thought too."

Maryann said that validation is key to overcoming trauma, because people are often told that their bad experiences didn't actually happen the way they remember, or that they must have misunderstood.

Zoe Bourgeois, seen here at age 13, said her adoptive mother often used humour to turn her 'negative energy' into something they could both laugh at. That humour made their relationship even stronger. (Submitted by Zoe Bourgeois)

The other key to their bond has been humour, which Maryann said she always used to combat the "poor me's."

"Like [Zoe] would say, 'I'm not smart enough, I couldn't read until I was five or six so I'm not smart enough, I'm dumb,' and I said, 'No — you have to turn that around.'"

Zoe, who has two degrees from St. Thomas University and is now a social worker, agrees her mother's humour has helped her to overcome her past and has created an unbreakable bond.

"She didn't feed into my negative energy," said Zoe, a mother of two.

"Oftentimes, she would turn my energy into something funny, and in order for me not to feed into it, I would just laugh about it."