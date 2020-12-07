Grandmother stranded at home for 10 days because of flooding gets new bridge

After being trapped at home for 10 days because of high water levels, Mary Ann Coleman was finally able to leave her property this weekend.

And it was all thanks to nearby resident Tony Raymond, who stepped up to build a walking bridge for the Sussex-area woman last Tuesday.

The project was finished three days later.

"I'm giddy just being on the other side [of the bridge]," said Coleman.

"It's absolutely amazing just to be able to come and go."

Coleman, lives on Creek Road in Waterford, about 90 kilometres east of Saint John. She lost her bridge after a major rainstorm flooded Trout Creek earlier this month.

The creek runs along the front of her property.

Last week, Tony Raymond, a private contractor in the area, built a walking bridge so Coleman could leave her property. (Mary Ann Coleman's Facebook page)

She said debris in the creek dammed a culvert that was installed by the Department of Transportation last year — and rising water levels washed away her bridge.

And she's been stuck at home ever since — with the exception of taking a small dingy across the creek to celebrate her 64th birthday on the side of the road last weekend with a slice of pizza.

Raymond heard about Coleman's situation the morning after the heavy rainstorm. So he drove out to see the damage.

Coleman and Raymond celebrated the new bridge over the weekend. (Mary Ann Coleman's Facebook page)

"She was in a real disaster and somebody had to come up with an idea," said the local contractor.

When he learned the province wasn't going to help, Raymond knew he had to intervene.

So he hired a welder and gathered some new and used material for the bridge.

"Rural people help other rural people out," he said.

Lack of access 'debilitating'

This past weekend, Coleman has been able to leave her home to run a few errands, like getting the mail — which has been piling up quite a bit.

She's had visits from friends, neighbours and her two grand-daughters. She even had a friend over to decorate her bridge with Christmas lights.

"It's just amazing that he [Raymond] would help me."

Coleman and a friend decorated her new walking bridge with Christmas lights over the weekend. (Mary Ann Coleman's Facebook page)

Coleman said the Emergency Measures Organization was considering putting in a walking bridge to help her come and go from her property. But later informed her a bridge would not be installed.

"It's very hard to imagine when a person is in this kind of situation that the province's response is so inadequate," she said.

Coleman was stuck on her property with her cat, Mo, but friends were helping to get groceries to her. (Submitted by Mary Ann Coleman)

"Then a private citizen steps up to the plate with his own resources and accomplishes it in a week."

Coleman isn't sure how much the walking bridge will cost, but she's grateful nonetheless.

"I don't think any flood would knock that bridge out."

But the lack of access over the past ten days has caused a lot of anxiety and stress. She's even had trouble sleeping most nights.

"It's quite debilitating, just not knowing what to do."

Walking bridge a 'temporary fix'

Her property has also sustained extensive damage from the flood. The river has been running through her shed and driveway and about two feet of water was in her basement.

Although the water has gone down since temperatures dropped, it's still too high to walk across.

"I would need the bridge," she said.

Coleman says debris and trees blocked the culvert, flooding the creek between her home and main road. (Submitted by Dianne McFarlane)

Although Coleman can leave her home, she still needs a driving bridge — especially during an emergency.

She's filed a claim with the province and she's hopeful to get some kind of help.

"The bridge is a temporary solution that will get me through the winter," she said.