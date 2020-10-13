Northern Maritime Bus routes spared for 2 weeks as company looks to municipalities for help

Maritime Bus will keep two northern routes going as it explores financial assistance options from municipalities.

In early January, the company said it can no longer afford to keep service between Moncton and Campbellton and between Fredericton and Edmundston. Owner Mike Cassidy said the last run would be on Jan. 15.

On Thursday, Cassidy confirmed the last run will now be Jan. 31 in hopes that the municipalities' Safe Restart federal COVID-19 relief fund can be used to subsidize the routes.

"I felt comfortable today to say I think we need a little bit more time to discuss how important busing is," he said. "We've been talking now in the last week, it's essential, it's important, but let's take all that talk and let's come up with an agreement."

Cassidy there has no been commitment or agreement for financial assistance, only "good bus talk."

Michel Soucy, mayor of the village of Atholville and president of the Francophone Association of New Brunswick Municipalities, said multiple municipalities in rural New Brunswick affected by the possible end to bus service have started meeting and discussing how they can keep the service going.

He said that at this point, having municipalities spend their own money to subsidize the bus service is not on the table. But they are trying to find out if they can use relief funds meant for public transit to keep the inter-city service afloat.

COVID-related losses

Cassidy previously said company has been coping with plummeting ridership because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cassidy said Maritime Bus moved 111,000 passengers in 2019. In 2020, he said the company had 69,000 passengers.

He said the parent company, Coach Atlantic, which also provides tours and caters to cruise ship passengers, lost about $4.9 million in net income in 2020, and revenue dropped by $33 million.

Premier Blaine Higgs previously said Maritime Bus had a grant of $160,000 in March, so its "financial situation" extended to before the pandemic.

"It wasn't COVID-related as such, and so it does fall into a different category, unlike what is required by the federal support and the matching provincial support due to COVID concerns," he said.