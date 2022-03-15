An aerospace and defence company plans to create at least 65 jobs in New Brunswick, where it will operate a manufacturing plant for its global exports.

Opportunities New Brunswick plans to contribute $1 million to the company over five years in the form of a payroll rebate, which will support jobs with an average salary of $50,000.

Marshall Canada is a private business based in the United Kingdom. It already has operations in Abbotsford, B.C., Quebec and Ottawa. The company has signed a lease of at least 10 years for 66 English Dr. in Moncton, a building close to the Organigram cannabis plant .

Sam Michaud, managing director of Marshall Canada, said the company's work in Moncton will focus on infrastructure for land operations, such as modules used by armies when they go into the field and set up mobile hospitals, workshops, and command and control centres.

"This will be our large scale manufacturing hub for global business," he said.

While Marshall has offices in Canada, the Moncton location will be its first manufacturing building in the country. It will be the primary manufacturer for large volume orders for global customers, which means anything more than a couple of dozen units, according to Michaud.

About 60 per cent of the Moncton location's work will be produced by the local supply chain, Michaud said, while the rest will be work done in-house.

Sam Michaud is managing director at Marshall Canada. (Marshall Canada)

While he wouldn't name specific companies, Michaud said Marshall has consulted with businesses in New Brunswick about how they can be a part of that chain.

"We've gone and we've visited a number of companies. We've talked to people who operate in the province. We have a better idea who's there and what capabilities exist," he said, adding those include manufacturing companies in New Brunswick.

Aside from supply chain opportunities, Michaud said Marshall was attracted to New Brunswick because it has a ready workforce for the manufacturing industry.

Marshall said he was also looking for logistical connections to Europe and North America, according to Michaud.

"We're looking at the ports, we're looking at rail, highways and airports. Of course, southern New Brunswick has all that as well," he said.

Marshall will spend up to $16.25 million in new salaries and benefits, according to a New Brunswick government news release. That will create up to $6.5 million in provincial income tax revenue, as well as an estimated GDP impact of $22 million.

The federal government will contribute $2 million for manufacturing equipment and building renovations, which will take place throughout most of this year.

Hiring will start later this year

Michaud said Marshall hopes to eventually hire more than 65 workers.

"We hope to grow because one of the key focuses of this facility that I think is really important for the region is, it's not just there to serve the Canadian market. Our real focus with this is to serve the export market, to build things in New Brunswick and export them into Europe, the United States, the Americas."

Hiring will pick up in the second half of this year, and Michaud said Marshall plans to be fully operational by the start of 2023.

The company has already started identifying contracts for next year, he added.