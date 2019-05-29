Cause of Market Slip silt contamination unknown

Experts say determining the source of contaminants in silt at Market Slip in Saint John will be nearly "impossible."

Silt at the slip has traces of heavy metals as well as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), a series of carcinogenic compounds that result from burning organic material, said Graeme Stewart-Robertson, executive director of ACAP Saint John.

Since the contaminants can be caused by a variety of sources, it makes it difficult to pinpoint a cause, he said.

"Every human in this watershed, every passing boat and its copper anti-fouling paint, everyone who burns wood in their stove … all potentially has an impact and that's what makes that idea of finding out the source of a contaminant very difficult," said Stewart-Robertson.

He also noted material dumped into storm sewers could end up in the harbour as well, contributing to the contamination.

The City of Saint John is hoping to dredge the contaminated soil at Market Slip, the only landing point in the harbour for pleasure boaters to tie up, whether they are visiting the city or waiting for the tides to change in the Bay of Fundy.

The buildup of silt at Market Slip prevents its use by pleasure boaters. In order for it to be used, it needs to be dredged. But the contamination prevents the dredging using the normal on-water method, complicating the project for the City of Saint John.

If recreational boaters are unable to use Market Slip, it will result in less recreational boaters visiting the St. John river system.

No baseline

There is also a lack of data on PAH and other contaminants. No baseline data regarding contamination in the water exists to use as comparison.

"Without that baseline, without annual monitoring of, for example, sediment PAH or heavy metals, it's really nigh-on-impossible for us to say, 'Well, we know Market Slip is contaminated because of x, y, z,'" he said.

Work is being done to establish that data. Between 2011 and 2014, the Canadian Water Network, Canadian Rivers Institute and ACAP established criteria of how to best track the required data in the future in order to create a baseline

ACAP has received funding from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to conduct PAH monitoring of sediment in near-shore environments like Market Slip, said Stewart-Robertson. That process began last fall and will continue over the next three and a half years, he said.

Stewart-Robertson said he hopes prior work, along with the new research being done with the federal government funding will help establish a baseline and give a clearer understanding of contamination levels in sediment and help attribute changes in those levels in the future.

Stewart-Roberston said despite the contamination in the Market Slip silt, the Saint John harbour is still healthy.

Challenging to deal with

Normally when ports are dredged, the silt can be returned to a federally regulated at-sea disposal site where it is recycled back into the ocean, said Stewart-Robertson. However, this only can happen when the contaminants fall within a certain level.

When contaminants exceed that level, the silt must be brought out of the water and taken to an on-land disposal site.

Since the level of contaminants in the Market Slip silt are so high, the City of Saint John must bring it to the surface and dispose of it at one of the on-land sites.

The project has already budgeted $400,000 for the project, double its initial estimation. This was before the discovery of contaminated silt, which is expected to further increase the cost of the project.

An initial tender call for the project specified that 3,000 cubic metres of silt was to be removed by dump trucks, but no companies responded to that request. The city said it will reissue the call for tenders this fall.

Market Slip was last dredged in 2004.