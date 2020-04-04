Sit-down breakfast set to return to Fredericton market

After several long months, the Boyce Farmers Market in Fredericton is bringing back an institution.

The market has found a new chef to operate its sit-down restaurant.

The restaurant, often a meeting place for Fredericton residents on Saturday mornings, closed last summer when the chef of 15 years decided to step aside.

"It left a hole in the market," said Stacey Russell, the chair of the market's board of directors.

"People definitely were missing that restaurant feel and being able to sit down. [It's] the kickoff of your weekend."

The new chef is someone many city residents will know.

Matt Mackenzie spent six years as the head chef at the Crowne Plaza in Fredericton. He said he's excited to start cooking in what will be the first restaurant he's run on his own.

"I'm learning a lot of things very quickly," said Mackenzie. "I guess there's no courage without fear."

Buying local

Mackenzie said the new restaurant will first focus on breakfast and brunch staples that people expect.

But the restaurant will focus on utilizing the fresh ingredients that are located mere steps away from the restaurant.

Matt Mackenzie said he’s excited to start cooking at the first restaurant he’s run on his own. (Matt Mackenzie)

Mackenzie said he took time on Saturday to start preparing local ingredients for his grand opening.

"I went around and just introduced myself and procured product and opened lines of communication," said Mackenzie.

Expansion plans

While the plan is to focus on Saturday and Sunday brunches for the immediate future, Mackenzie said there's a lot of potential for expansion.

The market is a local landmark. It is adjacent to several government buildings and includes a parking lot where hundreds of people park for work every weekday.

Mackenzie sees potential in opening up the restaurant beyond just the weekend.

"I hope that they can see that there is a market for this and I hope there's a chance to expand in the future," said Mackenzie.

"We need to crawl a little before we can walk and run."

The reopening of the market's restaurant is on Dec. 4.