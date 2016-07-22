A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tammy Boratynec in 2016 is to appear in Saint John court on Monday afternoon.

Mark Andrew Carty was arrested and charged Friday, five years after Boratynec, 43, was found dead in a Saint John backyard.

He is to appear in Provincial Court at 1:30 p.m.

Boratynec's body was found in the backyard of a home on Melrose Street in east Saint John on July 17, 2016. She was spotted by a tenant returning home from work at about 6:25 a.m.. Police were called, and she was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her death was confirmed as a homicide two days later, but police had no update on the investigation until last week.

On Friday, Saint John police said it had made an arrest but did not name Carty. They said the man they arrested would remain in custody pending the court appearance.

According to her obituary, Boratynec left behind a daughter, son and granddaughter. The obituary says she loved the outdoors, was an Edmonton Oilers fan, and "marched to the beat of her own drum."