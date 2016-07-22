Crown may apply to take Saint John man accused of murder straight to trial

The case of the Saint John man accused of killing Tammy Boratynec five years ago could go straight to trial without a preliminary inquiry, the court heard Friday.

Crown prosecutor Jill Knee told the court she anticipates filing to the attorney general for a direct indictment in the case of Mark Andrew Carty.

Carty, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Boratynec, 43, whose body was found in an east-side backyard on July 17, 2016.

He was scheduled to appear to set a date for a preliminary inquiry — a hearing where a judge reviews the evidence and determines whether it's enough to proceed to trial.

Knee said if the Crown files for direct indictment "the goal would be for us to try to have it done for [the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench] motions day," which is normally held the first Monday of every month, but because of the holiday will be held on Aug. 3.

Earlier this month, Carty tried to waive his right to a preliminary inquiry. His duty counsel told the court Carty wanted to have the matter go to the higher Court of Queen's Bench "basically as soon as possible," but provincial court Judge Marco Cloutier denied his request and set the matter over until Friday.

Cloutier told Carty second-degree murder is serious, and he still hadn't applied for legal aid. Carty was advised to "sleep on it," before skipping that process.

On Friday, legal aid lawyer Margaret Gallagher advised the court she and fellow legal aid lawyer James McConnell are going to represent Carty, but instead of setting a date for a preliminary inquiry, she requested the matter be adjourned.

McConnell is away for the next two weeks, and they still need time to review disclosure, she said.

Provincial court Judge Andrew Palmer set the date for Aug. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

You're entitled to a preliminary inquiry, but as it stands right now, that may become a moot point. - Andrew Palmer, provincial court judge

"Do you understand what's going on Mr. Carty?" he asked.

"Yes sir," replied Carty, who was standing in the prisoner's box, wearing an orange sweat suit and blue medical mask, his feet in shackles.

"You're entitled to a preliminary inquiry, but as it stands right now, that may become a moot point," the judge told him.

"So we're just setting it over for about three or four weeks just to allow your counsel an opportunity to review the disclosure and determine whether or not a preliminary is going to be required and if so … when it will happen."

If the Crown proceeds with the request for direct indictment and the attorney general agrees, all future appearances will be before the Court of Queen's Bench, Palmer said.

Carty remains in custody. He reserves his right to request a bail hearing, Gallagher said.

Victim found in a backyard

Boratynec's body was found in the backyard of a home on Melrose Street. She was spotted by a tenant returning home from work at about 6:25 a.m.

Police were called, and she was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her death was confirmed as a homicide two days later, but police had no update on the investigation until July 2, when they announced they had made an arrest, but did not name Carty. He was charged on July 5.

"The investigation by the Saint John Police Force's major crime unit is ongoing," spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in a news release at the time.

According to her obituary, Boratynec left behind a daughter, son and granddaughter. The obituary says she loved the outdoors, was an Edmonton Oilers fan, and "marched to the beat of her own drum."