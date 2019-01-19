People across the Maritimes are being told to prepare for potential power outages as blizzard-like conditions are expected to sweep across the region on Sunday.

Northern parts of New Brunswick may see up to 60 centimetres of snow, with 80 km/h winds creating whiteout conditions.

Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick can expect snow Sunday morning to turn to freezing rain and then rain over the course of Sunday afternoon and evening.

Roads across the Atlantic provinces are relatively clear today. CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon recommends people plan to run any errands or make any trips Saturday, since road conditions will deteriorate Sunday as the low pressure system makes its way across the Maritimes.

"Today is the day to do some running around, albeit if you are running around bundle up because it is going to be bitter cold today," Snodden said.

Snodden said residents should stock up on food and essentials like batteries and flashlights.

"As we roll into tomorrow there is the risk of power outages, especially Sunday night into Monday, and especially for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island."

NB Power has tweeted that it has 150 crews across the province ready to respond in case of outages.

In Nackawic, N.B., the Lions Centre will be the designated place to go to warm up, eat and charge phones in the event of an outage lasting more than four to six hours.

Icy rain and high winds will increase the risk of outages in Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

Extreme cold in northern New Brunswick

An extreme cold warning is in effect today for northern New Brunswick from Miramichi to Edmundston, with wind chill values near minus 35 today.

Environment Canada recommends if you do go outside today to cover up.

"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," reads the agency's warning.

People across the Maritimes are encouraged to watch the forecast Saturday for updates.