Proposed Maritime Iron plant on hold, company says

The company that was hoping to build a $1.5 billion iron processing plant in northern New Brunswick says it has officially put the project on hold.

Maritime Iron said in a statement to CBC News on Friday afternoon that Premier Blaine Higgs has not responded to the company's request for a meeting to try to salvage the project.

"As such we have made the decision to put the New Brunswick project on hold," wrote company vice-president Elena Mantagaris.

A spokesperson for the provincial Environment Department confirmed that on Monday the company asked that the project's environmental impact assessment be put on hold.

"Therefore, no further work will be done on the EIA review at this time," Jean Bertin said in an email.

Premier Blaine Higgs dismissed the idea of the company purchasing the NB Power generating station in Belledune. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

The June 15 hold request came less than a week after Higgs said it would be "a moot point" to discuss Maritime Iron's 11th-hour proposal to buy NB Power's coal-fired Belledune generating station to keep the proposal alive.

Given federal coal regulations, "I don't see the economic viability, but I certainly don't see the environmental potential" to keep Belledune running for Maritime Iron.

'Exploring other locations'

Mantagaris said the company still hopes to meet Higgs soon.

"While New Brunswick remains our first choice for this project, we are exploring other locations," she said.

She also said the company has "proven the economic viability of this project," which the company said would employ 1,300 people during construction and 200 during operations.

But a May 12 report by the provincial government's technical review committee, obtained by CBC News, shows that officials presented the company with a list of 160 concerns, caveats and cautions last month.

The iron-ore processing plant in Belledune had planned to use the existing NB Power conveyor system to move materials from port to the facility. (Elena Mantagaris/Maritime Iron)

That includes an assertion that Maritime Iron submitted "incomplete" information about where it would get the $16.8 billion in funding over 30 years to run the plant.

The document says Maritime Iron's submission in January to the EIA process contained false assumptions, made mathematical errors in some emissions calculations and didn't provide evidence to back up several key claims.

It also calls into question a core part of the plant's business case: that NB Power's coal-fired Belledune generation station can continue operating past 2030.

And it challenges Maritime Iron's claim that there would not be "substantial adverse interaction between the Project and GHG emissions" in New Brunswick.

The document points out the plant would be the largest greenhouse gas emitter in the province and would also prolong Belledune's emissions past a federally required coal phaseout in 2030.

"In light of this information, can the above statement be justified?" it asks.

Emissions spike

Maritime Iron was proposing that gas by-product from its iron processing plant would be fed to NB Power's Belledune generating station to replace some of the coal now burned there.

The electricity generated from the gas by-product would power the iron plant.

The technical review document says the increase in the overall burning of coal at the two facilities would be "contrary to agreements to phase out coal" and would increase New Brunswick's greenhouse gas emissions to 17 million tonnes, above the provincial target.

"This is not in line with an overall carbon reducting strategy," it says.

It also questions Maritime Iron's suggestion that other sectors can reduce emissions enough to make room for its volumes. "Is there a feasible plan to achieve this?"

The technical review committee included representatives from several federal and provincial government departments, the Energy and Utilities Board, the Village of Belledune and the regional service commission in the area.

The proposal suffered a blow earlier this month when NB Power announced it would not remain part of the proposal because of additional costs in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Those costs would stem from the coal-generated gas by-product. Maritime Iron responded by proposing to buy the power plant, an idea Higgs immediately dismissed.

Evidence lacking, committee says

Maritime Iron submitted its 490-page environment impact assessment application in January.

The company argued that while greenhouse gas emissions overall would increase as a result of the project, the reduction in coal use at the NB Power plant would let it continue to operate past a 2030 federal coal phaseout.

But Environment Canada officials on the technical review committee say in the document that Maritime Iron's submission "does not provide evidence" to back up its claim that the NB Power plant would be able to comply with the federal coal rules.

Purchasing the Belledune generating station was one of multiple options Maritime Iron considered in hopes of reviving the project. Premier Blaine Higgs resisted the idea. (CBC)

It notes that the iron plant itself will need to burn coal and so the gas by-product itself will have to be counted as a coal product.

Federal regulations "do not provide for any exclusion of emissions from by-product gas from another industrial facility, whether integrated or not with the power plant, that is used as a fuel input for the power plant.

"Accordingly, the Belledune facility would not be able to operate beyond 2029, as the proponent asserts," it says.

Another major argument Maritime Iron has made is that the operation of the plant would allow for greenhouse gas reductions elsewhere in the world, because it would displace iron from higher-emitting plants overseas.

But the committee report says that notion is "not within the GHG scope" of the province's environment assessment.

"Such environmental benefits occur outside New Brunswick and are not under the control of the proponent and therefore not incorporated into the GHG assessment of the project."

List of issues

The document also says Maritime Iron listed 39 separate emissions from the plant but does not list them as waste and does not say clearly if its emissions controls would apply to them.

The technical committee also says:

The submission lacks information on how the gas by-product would affect the Belledune power plant's compliance with a national standard for mercury emissions.

It has "no discussion" about how effluent from the iron plant would affect the nearby Bay of Chaleur and "very little information" on how wastewater would be treated.

It makes a "false assumption" that the gas by-product could be emitted into the atmosphere if it's not burned at the NB Power plant.

It fails to note more than 100 daily truck trips to and from the site will "likely result" in air quality problems beyond Canadian Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Figures for those standards are "incorrect or are not converted into the correct units" in two tables, and says corrected figures show they "will be exceeded."

The company's calculation of how much freshwater would be required at the plant is not correct.

The Higgs government has been negotiating with the federal government for a so-called equivalency agreement that would let NB Power operate the Belledune power plant past 2030.

The proposal would see the plant stop full-time operations so that the same amount of emissions projected between now and 2030 would be spread out until the end of the plant's design life in 2040.