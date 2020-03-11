Higgs resists idea of Maritime Iron purchasing Belledune generating station

Premier Blaine Higgs says he doesn't see much point to discussing a seemingly last-ditch offer from Maritime Iron to buy NB Power's Belledune generating station as a way of salvaging a proposed iron processing plant.

The company released a letter to Higgs on Tuesday saying it would consider buying the power plant, which under its original proposal would have been a vital partner in the operation.

NB Power pulled out of the proposal last week, saying it would cost the utility hundreds of millions of dollars in additional operating expenses that would have to be passed on to ratepayers.

Higgs said he will take his cues from the utility.

"NB Power has done a very thorough analysis and came up with their decision," he said, adding he would resist the idea of politically interfering with the utility's assessment.

"As much as I would love to see a project of that magnitude, especially in the Belledune region … it has to be something that the taxpayers can look at and say, 'This makes good sense.'"

Maritime Iron said the $1.5-billion plant would create 1,300 jobs during construction and 200 during operations.

The proposal involves installing turbines at the Belledune power plant to burn a gas by-product from the iron processing to generate electricity. Two-thirds of the electricity would have powered the iron plant.

The gas by-product would have allowed Belledune to reduce its consumption of coal by 50 per cent, the company claimed.

But Maritime Iron would use coal for its iron processing as well, and NB Power said this week there was a possibility the federal government would therefore apply coal regulations to the gas by-product, subjecting it to carbon taxes and federal restrictions.

NB Power said if it were deemed responsible for that, the cost would be too high to bear.

'A moot point'

Higgs said further discussions were "a moot point" because the combined greenhouse gas emissions from the iron plant and the Belledune station would run afoul of the 2030 federal coal phaseout.

"It's designated to cease operations in 2030 by the federal environmental standards, and to meet our environmental standards put forward by the province," he said.

Maritime Iron had argued that while the operation would increase emissions in the province, it would reduce them globally by displacing higher-emitting iron plants elsewhere and by shortening shipping distances for iron ore and processed iron.

The Belledune Iron Processing Facility, highlighted in yellow, would have been located next to the NB Power Belledune Generating Facility.

But letting the project proceed based on that logic would require an international agreement on how to measure and credit emissions reductions elsewhere, as well as a federal exemption for Belledune from the 2030 phaseout.

"Unless that happens, I don't see the economic viability, but I certainly don't see the environmental potential to continue operations" at Belledune, Higgs said.

The province has been working on getting an exemption from the phaseout that would let NB Power reduce operations at Belledune and spread out the same amount of emissions over a longer period of time, past the deadline a decade from now.

In regulatory filings earlier this year, Maritime Iron said Belledune's link to its project would reduce both the cost and the greenhouse gas emissions from the iron plant.

Acquiring the Belledune station

In his letter to Higgs, Maritime Iron CEO Greg McKenzie asked to meet with the premier to discuss "multiple options" for keeping the proposal alive, "up to and including possible scenarios around the purchase of the Belledune Generating Station."

He wrote that the sale of Belledune would give NB Power money to invest in other forms of electricity generation or to buy power from other sources.

Purchasing the Belledune generating station is one of multiple options Maritime Iron is considering in hopes of reviving the project. (CBC)

Company vice-president Elena Mantagaris told CBC News on Tuesday she questioned NB Power's conclusion that it would be too costly for Belledune to burn the iron plant's gas by-product.

"It's not clear to me how they've arrived at those numbers," he said. "What I can say we know what we would need to operate our facility and we're prepared to look at a variety of options in order to make this project successful, including the acquisition of that facility."

Mantgaris would not say what Maritime Iron would be willing to pay to buy Belledune. She said the company's ability to find new investment to make the purchase was "not a concern."

She would not say what other options the company has if it can't buy the power plant from NB Power. "I don't have one to articulate for you in this moment, but there's certainly a number of different options or scenarios."

She also wouldn't say whether Maritime Iron's purchase option would include continuing to generate electricity from coal at Belledune on top of what it produced with the gas turbines.

"It's too early for me to speculate on whether that would be a possibility or not," she said.

EIA underway

Maritime Iron's original proposal is now being evaluated by the province through an environmental impact assessment.

Mantagaris said the proposed purchase of Belledune doesn't require a whole new submission because a change of ownership doesn't affect the emissions numbers or how the two facilities would function.

"The technical merits of the project remain the same," she said, suggesting Maritime Iron could file an amendment to its 490-page submission. "Nothing about the technology is changing."

That submission says the combined Maritime Iron-Belledune facility would emit 4.9 million tons of greenhouse gases a year, a major increase from the existing 2.6 million tons of annual emissions from Belledune alone