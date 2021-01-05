Maritime Bus cuts northern routes, reduces others as pandemic takes a toll

Residents of Campbellton and Edmundston will no longer have bus routes to larger centres as Maritime Bus makes cuts to its service.

In a news release Tuesday, Maritime Bus owner Mike Cassidy said the company will be halting the service between Moncton and Campbellton and between Fredericton and Edmundston. Cassidy said the company has been coping with plummeting ridership because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said operating costs have been "consistently higher" than revenue generated by the inter-provincial passenger and parcel transportation company.

In May, Cassidy told CBC his company was projecting revenue losses of $30 million in 2020. At that time he said interprovincial bus route schedules were reduced to three days a week, carrying around 80 passengers a day. Before the pandemic, the company handled 500 passengers a day.

Cassidy said the company requested financial assistance from the governments of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, but was rejected by New Brunswick because of its policy to not subsidize for-profit companies.

"Without New Brunswick's participation in the Grant Subsidy Support Program the Company is forced to minimize operating costs by reducing the kilometres travelled within the province of New Brunswick," Cassidy said in the release.

Greens call on Higgs to help

Green Party leader David Coon said these cuts will directly impact people's access to healthcare. He said these buses are "essential" for people in Edmundston and Campbellton who need to go to the Stan Cassidy Rehabilitation Centre and the hospitals in Moncton, and cannot afford a car or are unable to drive.

Coon called on Premier Blaine Higgs to subsidize the bus service to keep the routes going.

"The Premier cannot abandon New Brunswickers in this way," Coon said in a news release.

Maritime Bus service will also be modified between Fredericton and Saint John, and between Fredericton and Moncton, but the release did not explain how.