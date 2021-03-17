Marissa Shephard to be sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter, arson

Marissa Shephard is expected to be sentenced Thursday on charges of manslaughter and arson in connection with the brutal 2015 killing of Baylee Wylie in Moncton.

She is scheduled to appear in the Court of Queen's Bench in Moncton this morning after pleading guilty to the charges in June.

It will mark the conclusion of a series of high-profile trials and appeals following Wylie's Dec. 17, 2015, death. Shephard is the last of three people to be sentenced for their role in his killing.

Devin Morningstar was tried and convicted of first-degree murder in 2016. He is serving a life sentence of at least 25 years. Tyler Noël pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in 2017 to life with no chance of parole for 16 years.

A jury found Shephard guilty after a trial lasting more than two months in 2018. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years by Justice Zoël Dionne, who said Wylie was tortured to death.

The body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie was found in a burned out townhouse in Moncton in December of 2015. (Submitted)

Her conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal and a new trial ordered. The judges ruled Dionne committed errors of law in his charge to the jury and by allowing the jury to consider inadmissible and prejudicial evidence.

The new trial was scheduled to start earlier this month, until Shephard pleaded guilty in June.

Manslaughter carries no minimum sentence unless it is committed with a firearm. Sentences can vary from probation to life in prison.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux read a statement of facts in June to Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette.

Lemieux said Wylie had been living with Shephard in a townhouse on Sumac Street in Moncton.

In the days leading up to Wylie's death, Noël and Morningstar also lived there, and the four consumed "significant quantities of drugs."

The night before his death, Wylie recorded himself performing oral sex on an intoxicated Noël. Wylie showed the recording to Morningstar and Noël, angering Noël. Morningstar sided with Noël.

It led to a fight in which, Shephard hit Wylie on the head with a bong, injuring him.

Devin Morningstar was the first of three people convicted in Wylie's death. (Facebook)

Shephard testified during her first trial that she left her home to meet two customers for sex-trade work.

According to what Shephard admitted, the fight continued and became increasingly violent.

She said when she returned, she panicked and joined in on the attacks against her friend fearing the other two would turn against her.

While Shephard admits taking part in the attack, she said she didn't inflict the fatal wounds.

Shephard has admitted to helping start a fire at 96 Sumac St. in Moncton to try to hide Wylie's remains. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Shephard also admitted to helping start the fire to try to hide Wylie's remains in her home.

Firefighters discovered Wylie's body beneath a mattress in the burned-out townhouse on Dec. 17, 2015.

Wylie had suffered more than 140 sharp-force injuries — most of them while he was still alive, Shephard's first trial heard.

The court heard during the trial that Wylie was bound to a chair, beaten and stabbed with multiple objects, including a broken mirror, a box cutter, a curtain rod, screwdrivers, and a dagger with a skull and crossbones on it.

Shephard remained on the run for several months after the murder. She has been in custody since her arrest on March 1, 2016.

The amount of time she's spent in custody could be a factor in how much time she has left to serve.