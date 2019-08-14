Marissa Shephard could apply for bail now that murder conviction overturned

After being behind bars for more than three years, 24-year old Marissa Shephard can now apply for bail because her first-degree murder conviction has been overturned.

Shephard was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murder of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie in December 2015.

On Thursday, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the guilty verdict reached by a jury in May 2018.

A spokesperson for the New Brunswick Department of Justice said Shephard continues to be held in the institution where she has been serving her sentence.

In an emailed statement, Paul Bradley said Shephard will remain there "pending a bail application."

'It would be high standards for bail'

According to Toronto criminal defence lawyer Christopher Hicks, Shephard could be released while she awaits a new trial, albeit with restrictions.

"Bail is available for every charge in the Criminal Code," he said. "It would be high standards for bail in first-degree murder. It's the most serious charge in the criminal code."

Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks says that while the bar is set high with a first-degree murder charge, the case against Shephard is weak, which will be a factor in whether she can get bail while waiting for a new trial. (Hicks Adams LLP)

Hicks expects Shephard would have to post between $100,000 and $150,000 bail, and would need to have a release plan in place.

"She would live in a certain place … and be under what is called house arrest, in other words her personal liberty would be seriously restricted while she's awaiting her new trial."

Hicks said the strength of the Crown's case would also be a factor in a bail hearing, noting that in the written decision the New Brunswick Court of Appeal found the evidence against Shephard "was very weak."

"We pause to note none of the physical and forensic evidence linked Ms. Shephard to the commission of the crimes," the decision said. "Specifically, Ms. Shephard's fingerprints and DNA were not on any of the weapons."

The three-justice panel also pointed out that Shephard's DNA was only found on the back porch of her New Brunswick Housing unit, where she testified she stepped on broken glass and cut her foot.

Another factor in a bail hearing could be flight risk. Shephard eluded police for 10 weeks after Wylie's murder.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued before she was arrested at a Comfort Inn in Moncton in March 2016. She was held in custody while she awaited trial.

Conviction overturned

The 41-page decision overturning Shephard's conviction says trial judge Justice Zoël Dionne "committed various errors of law" in his charge to the jury.

The Court of Appeal was also critical of Crown prosecutors Annie St. Jacques and Eric Lalonde, as well as Shephard's defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux.

Bradley said the Crown now has 60 days to decide if it will appeal the decision by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal to order a new trial.

The body of Baylee Wylie was found in a burned-out townhouse on Sumac Street in Moncton in December 2015. (Submitted)

In the meantime, the case will "automatically transfer back to the jurisdiction of the Court of Queen's Bench, where new trial dates will be set," he said.

Hicks said if Shephard elects to be tried by judge and jury at her new trial, she could apply to be tried outside Moncton, where the first trial was held.

"Like for example Fredericton, where there would be fresh jury pool to choose from," he said.

Hicks said the defence could also petition the court to be able to question prospective jurors about how much knowledge they have of the first trial and its results.

"In other words, in the search for an impartial jury they could ask questions to try and achieve that."