Marissa Shephard pleads guilty to manslaughter, arson

Marissa Shephard has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the brutal 2015 killing of Baylee Wylie in Moncton.

Shephard had been set to stand trial for 12 weeks starting in August for the second time on charges of first-degree murder and arson. Her previous conviction had been overturned on appeal.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux said Shephard pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and the arson charge on Tuesday morning before Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette.

Shephard admitted her role in the 18-year-old's Dec. 17, 2015 death. The Crown prosecutor read an agreed statement of facts that Shephard admits. That public document was not available Tuesday morning as court staff said the file remained with the judge and could not be retrieved.

Shephard is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19.

The body of Baylee Wylie was found in a burned-out townhouse on Sumac Street in Moncton in December 2015. (Submitted)

The plea ends a years-long saga that involved multiple trials. Two others are serving prison time for their roles in Wylie's death.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 16 years. Devin Morningstar pleaded not guilty to killing Wylie but was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence of at least 25 years.

Shephard's first trial lasted more than two months in 2018. A jury convicted her and she was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. The conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal, which ruled Justice Zoël Dionne "committed various errors of law" in his charge to the jury.

Firefighters discovered Wylie's body beneath a mattress in Shephard's burned-out New Brunswick Housing townhouse on Dec. 17, 2015.

Wylie had suffered more than 140 sharp-force injuries — most of them while he was still alive, Shephard's first trial heard. The court heard of a drug-fuelled night of partying that resulted in Wylie being bound to a chair, beaten and stabbed with multiple objects.

Shephard, who testified in her own defence, said she hadn't participated in Wylie's murder.

She said she was either out working as an escort or was in another room when he was stabbed. After she saw him wounded and dying, she was too afraid to call anyone for help, she said.

Shephard's retrial was among three major murder jury trials set to take place this summer in Moncton. Jake Mischiek pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder. Calvin Andrew Lewis is now scheduled to stand trial in the spring of 2022.