Marissa Shephard's 1st-degree murder conviction overturned

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal has overturned the first-degree murder conviction of Marissa Shephard and ordered a new trial.

Shephard, 24, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in June 2018 in the murder of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

Wylie's body was found burned and beaten in a Moncton New Brunswick Housing tri-plex in December 2015.

During Shephard's trial, the court heard of a drug-fuelled night of partying that resulted in Wylie being bound to a chair, beaten and stabbed with multiple objects. The victim suffered more than 140 "sharp-force injuries," a pathologist testified.

The decision states the judge, Justice Zoël Dionne, "committed various errors of law in his charge."

Sentence Appeal

Shephard appealed the jury's guilty verdict within days of her sentencing, arguing the trial judge erred in law, by allowing into evidence the "hearsay" videotaped statements one of her co-accused, Devin Morningstar, gave to police.

Two other people are serving time for Wylie's murder. Tyler Noel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Morningstar was convicted of first-degree murder, which comes with an automatic life sentence, with no chance of parole for 25 years. He appealed his conviction, but he lost his bid to have the murder conviction overturned.

