Court reserves decision in Marissa Shephard murder appeal

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal has reserved decision in the case of a Moncton woman found guilty of killing a teenage friend more than three years ago.

Marissa Shephard, 23, was convicted in May 2018 of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of Baylee Wylie, 18.

She is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

She is appealing the jury's guilty verdict, arguing the videotaped statement her co-accused Devin Morningstar gave to police should not have been admitted into evidence at her trial.

Shephard was not in the Fredericton courtroom or on video conference during Wednesday's hearing. Her lawyer Margaret Gallagher appeared on Shephard's behalf before the three-justice panel.

Justice Ernest Drapeau asked Gallagher if there would be a case against Shephard without Morningstar's statement.

Gallagher said no. There was no forensic evidence implicating Shephard, only DNA at the burned-out townhouse, where firefighters discovered Wylie's body beneath a mattress on Dec. 17, 2015. He had suffered more than 140 "sharp-force injuries" — most of them while he was still alive, the trial heard.

But Shephard's DNA was easily explained at the crime scene because she lived there, said Gallagher.

Morningstar was convicted in Wylie's death and unsuccessfully appealed. He is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years after being found guilty of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

Tyler Noel was also convicted in the slaying. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life and is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 16 years.

The body of Baylee Wylie, 18, was found in a burned-out townhouse on Sumac Street in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. (Submitted)

Morningstar gave three statements after Wylie's death — two to police and one to an undercover officer.

He refused three times to testify at Shephard's trial.

When he was called to the witness box the third time, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Zoël Dionne asked him if he'd swear on the Bible, and Morningstar said no.

The judge asked him if he'd take a solemn oath, and he said no. Dionne finally asked him if he'd answer questions without swearing or taking an oath and without hesitation, and Morningstar said no.

In the end, the judge allowed into evidence a videotaped interview Morningstar gave to RCMP in which he described Wylie's last hours in detail.

Gallagher said Shephard might not have testified in her own defence if the Morningstar's statements had not been admitted

Crown prosecutor Kathryn Gregory said Morningstar's statements were "a critical aspect" of the case, but argued it's possible Shephard could have still been convicted without them.

Gallagher countered that if a retrial is held, different evidence might be presented. Morningstar might change his mind and testify, or Noel could be called, she said.

The panel reserved decision. No timeline was provided.