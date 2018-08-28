73-year-old man faces pot charge after 485 cannabis plants discovered

A 73-year-old man appeared in court Tuesday accused of marijuana possession after police allegedly found 485 cannabis plants growing in a house in Pointe-du-Chê​ne.

Appearing frail, Lawrence Leger limped in flip-flops to the front of the courtroom during his brief appearance before Judge Paul Duffie, when the time of his next court date was set.

He will return to provincial court Sept. 25.

Leger was arrested by Shediac RCMP after they executed a search warrant.

On April 28, police went to the scene of a house fire in Shediac, where they uncovered what they described as a "multi-stage marijuana grow operation."

Recreational use of marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.