Sackville woman who stole from playschool, pharmacy to serve house arrest

A Sackville woman who stole thousands from a playschool and pharmacy received a 12-month conditional sentence that will see her serve four months house arrest.

Marie Lysianne Steeves was sentenced Thursday in Moncton by Provincial court Judge Lucie Mathurin. The judge said her decision factored in Steeves' repayment of the money she stole, her guilty plea before trial, cooperation with authorities and her mental health.

Steeves, 45, previously pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000 from Playschool Inc., a registered charitable organization between Jan. 1, 2012 and Oct. 31, 2018. She also pleaded guilty to fraud under $5,000 from A & M Lloyd's Pharmacy between July 5, 2017 and June 18, 2019.

Allison Butcher is the director and a teacher at Playschool Inc.

"Playschool never wanted her punished, we just need our money back and we wanted to make sure it wouldn't happen to someone else again," Butcher told reporters outside the courthouse after Steeves was sentenced.

"I trust that the judge has made the right decision and I hope that her family is able to recover from this," Butcher said.

Catherine Crinnion, left, a vice president of the board of directors at Playschool Inc., and Allison Butcher, a director and a teacher at the centre, speak to reporters after Steeves was sentenced Thursday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Defence lawyer Brian Murphy told the judge Steeves has fully repaid the amounts as of this week.

"Let's keep in mind here there is a sentence that has to be complied with and there has been great shame and remorse and guilt and full restitution," Murphy said outside the courthouse. "So it's not a completely unaddressed crime."

Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard called for a jail sentence of no less than three months, while Murphy had asked for a conditional sentence and said there is hope for rehabilitation for Steeves.

Murphy said his client had mental health issues and acknowledged the severe loss of trust to the community of Sackville.

Defence lawyer Brian Murphy says Steeves has fully repaid the money stolen as of this week. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Clinical psychologist Dr. Melissa Burgess Moser, who has been treating Steeves since 2016, testified Steeves has a severe eating disorder, and suffers from low self esteem, chronic feelings of unworthiness, fear of rejection and abandonment.

Blanchard outlined the facts of the case at an earlier hearing, telling the judge executive members of the board of directors at Playschool Inc. went to the RCMP on January 24, 2019, because it appeared Steeves, the volunteer treasurer, had falsified banking documents over the years.

Blanchard said a forensic accountant determined the money was accessed by an ATM card, Interac transfers, cash withdrawals, and e-transfers. There was also some cash missing as well as RBC Visa payments for personal use.

Blanchard said the total came to $57,959.92, but with fees for lawyers and a forensic accountant, the organization was out $66,917.47.

Steeves was also a bookkeeper at A & M Lloyd's Pharmacy in Sackville. Its owner, Aaron Lloyd, heard about what was happening with Playschool Inc., and had a look at his books.

Blanchard said Lloyd noticed some unapproved money transfers to Steeves in the amount of $1,460.13.

"I was hoping for jail, so I'm a little disappointed," Lloyd told reporters following the sentencing.

Lloyd said the business went through turmoil after the employee they had trusted for 18 years was gone.

"Last June when this happened, it was months and months of worries, months of sleepless nights trying to figure out what we're doing," Lloyd said. "Then the trust factor was gone."

Aaron Lloyd, owner of A & M Lloyd's Pharmacy in Sackville, says Steeves actions led to months of sleepless nights and trust issues. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Mathurin's decision imposed a 12-month conditional sentence for the playschool charge to be served concurrently with a six-month conditional sentence for the pharmacy charge.

Steeves will need to comply with various conditions, including remaining at home for the first four months with limited exceptions for work, medical appointments and attending counselling.

She was also ordered to notify the court of changes to her name, address or employment and to remain in the province unless she receives permission to go elsewhere.

"Best of luck," the judge said to Steeves after reading her decision.

"Thank you," Steeves said.