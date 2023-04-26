Appeal Court clears way for Margaret-Ann Blaney to challenge firing

Former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Margaret-Ann Blaney has cleared another hurdle in her legal challenge to her 2015 firing by a Liberal government.

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal has ruled that the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission can order a labour inquiry into Blaney's firing from her position as CEO of a provincial energy-efficiency Crown corporation.

She's arguing she was terminated because of her PC affiliation.

The province was trying to block the commission from ordering an inquiry by the New Brunswick Labour and Employment Board, but the Appeal Court ruled it can go ahead.

"The Supreme Court has set a very high standard as to what a legislature must do in order to oust the jurisdiction of a human rights commission," Justice Charles LeBlond wrote in an 18-page ruling.

"A province's human rights legislation is to be considered a fundamental law of the province that carries with it a 'quasi-constitutional" status," the decision says.

"Citizens should not be stripped of such protections except with the clearest of language."

No word on appeal

It's not clear when the inquiry would begin.

"Usually the board can make itself available fairly quickly," said labour and employment board CEO Lisa Landry, assuming the province doesn't appeal the new ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the Attorney-General's Office, said, "the province is taking time to review the ruling and has nothing further to add at this time."

Blaney's attempt to challenge the firing has faced several roadblocks in the eight years since she filed it.

She was a Progressive Conservative MLA from 1999 to 2012 and a minister in the Bernard Lord and David Alward governments.

In June 2012, Alward appointed her president and CEO of Efficiency NB, a move widely denounced as a patronage appointment. Her cabinet colleague, then-finance minister and now Premier Blaine Higgs, refused to endorse the move.

The Brian Gallant government elected in 2014 passed legislation to dissolve Efficiency NB, fire Blaney and block her from suing over the termination. The law was passed in March 2015 but applied retroactively to Oct. 16, 2014.

Blaney argued the new Liberal government told her between Oct. 6 and 14, 2014, not to report to work, a time period not covered by the retroactive ban on a legal challenge.

Complaint dates back to 2014

She filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, which initially decided it could not investigate because of the retroactive ban.

But it later changed its mind and said it could deal with events before Oct. 16, 2014.

The province sought a judicial review of that decision in 2019 and was turned down because the investigation was still unfolding.

It tried again in 2022 after the commission sent the case to the labour and employment board for an inquiry.

The Court of Appeal of New Brunswick issued its 18-page decision on Thursday. (CBC)

The judge hearing the review application ruled that the Liberal legislation's ban on legal action "did not contain sufficiently clear language" to block the Human Rights Commission from acting.

That judge said there was enough evidence "to support an arguable case of discrimination" based on Blaney's political affiliation.

The Appeal Court has now upheld that finding, with LeBlond writing that the 2015 legislation "does not clearly, unequivocally, or expressly override the primacy of the Human Rights Act."

The court ordered the province to pay Blaney $3,000 for legal costs.

She declined to comment Friday, and her lawyer Chris Isnor did not respond to an interview request.