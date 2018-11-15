25 years after deadly crime, and still no answers for grieving parents

It's an anniversary no parent wants to mark.

Twenty-five years ago, 14-year-old Marcia LeBlanc was abducted, and her 17-year-old boyfriend, Marcel Cormier, was found shot to death in the woods near Saint-Antoine in eastern New Brunswick.

What happened to them is a mystery to this day.

Jacqueline LeBlanc, Marcia's mother, says she was shocked when she was told her daughter was missing.

"I wouldn't believe it," she said this week with tears in her eyes.

'Full of life'

Oscar LeBlanc, Marcia's father, felt the same way.

"A person so full of life, in just a matter of seconds, no more," he said at the couple's home in Notre-Dame.

A hunter found remains determined to be Marcia's in October 1994, almost a year after she disappeared.

Police have never solved the killings.

They did question a person of interest, 34-year-old Roger LeBlanc, on Nov. 21, 1993, several days after Marcia was last seen.

Police released this picture of Roger LeBlanc, a person of interest in the case, who disappeared in the woods after talking to investigators. (CBC)

Then Roger LeBlanc vanished the next day. Some of his belongings were found in the Canaan River area, but LeBlanc himself has never been found.

The human remains found in October 1994 were discovered a couple of kilometres from where Marcel's body was found shot in his father's truck.

Police said testing revealed the remains belonged to Marcia.

But Oscar and Jacqueline had their own testing done in Vancouver and still believe the bones were not their daughter's.

The RCMP conducted further tests and concluded they did, in fact, belong to the girl.

A search was carried out for 14-year-old Marcia after she disappeared in November 1993. (CBC)

Despite the mystery surrounding the case, Oscar and Jacqueline said one thing is clear — the memory of Marcia and Marcel.

She was good at baseball, he played hockey. They were "normal kids" growing up in a close knit community.

That's why Oscar LeBlanc finds it hard to believe there are still no answers.

"For such a small community, people must know what happened," LeBlanc said. "I'm not saying 20 people, I'm saying there's got to be people that knows what happened."

"It's like it's chewing us up on the inside so we're trying to do the best we can. We try to enjoy ourselves as much as we can, and I know we're never going to forget it because we think of it everyday. And you just go day by day and you just hope that somebody someday would come up with the answer."

Pictures of Marcia hang in her parents' home in Notre-Dame. (Jean Philippe Hughes/Radio Canada )

Jacqueline LeBlanc says she's not sure how she's made it through the last 25 years.

"I don't know … one day at a time," she said.

There is now a Facebook page called "Justice pour Marcel et Marcia." The family wants to keep the case in the public eye to generate possible leads.

The RCMP say there is nothing new to report, but Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said there is still hope the case can be solved, even after a quarter of a century.

Jacqueline and Oscar LeBlanc look through scrapbooks of clippings from the time of the crime 25 years ago. (Jean Philippe Hughes/Radio Canada )

"I know it's been 25 years but certainly if people have information, even if they don't feel it's significant, it could be something that leads to other information," she said. "It could help us determine where Roger LeBlanc is and provide some information that could lead to solving the case."

The case is listed on the New Brunswick RCMP's unsolved major crimes files web page. And Rogers-Marsh said any information is welcome.

"Cases like this that are unsolved are never concluded," Rogers-Marsh said. "They're never closed. It's still an open investigation—they will never be concluded until they're solved."

A candle burns next to a picture of Marcia LeBlanc and Marcel Cormier to mark the 25th anniversary of the deaths. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Although the LeBlancs enjoy spending time with their five adult children and four grandchildren, they say Marcia is missed at family gatherings.

"We always wish that somebody would come with the answer cause we need that," Oscar LeBlanc said.

"If we could get the answer of what happened and who did it. We might be able to have our own grief and maybe rest ourselves."