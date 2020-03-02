March break could lead to more New Brunswickers assessed for COVID-19
Acting Chief Medical Officer said travelers will be asked to self-monitor when returning from out of country
The province's health officials are asking New Brunswick residents who are travelling abroad for their March break vacations to watch out for symptoms of coronavirus.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cristin Muecke said anyone returning home from another country will be asked to self– monitor for a period of 14 days.
This means they will keep an eye on their health and report any symptoms such as fever or cough. Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to call 811 and to isolate themselves for 14 days.
"One thing we have to remember is that this is a rapidly evolving situation," Muecke said, "What the situation looks like today is probably going to look different in a couple of days."
So far, four people in New Brunswick have been tested for the coronavirus, but all tests have come back negative.
She said it's reasonable to assume that as everyone returns there will be a lot of people being assessed for the disease.
"It's difficult to say where we'll be in a week from now," Muecke said.
Empty shelves
The Fredericton Canadian Tire is out of N95 masks and hand sanitizer, and can't seem to keep those products on the shelves.
Promotions manager at Canadian Tire, Patrick Boyle, said he's unsure when stocks will be replenished.
"People are still coming in asking for them, they come in everyday," said Boyle.
Boyle said people have started buying dust masks which are meant to protect against dust from construction activities.
Dr. Muecke said it's important people understand masks are not useful for the general public.
Pharmacist Paul Bowman said he's had some worried customers, but stockpiling at this point is overkill.
"A few people wanted to stockpile medications in case something happens. but for the most part I'm just telling them to take the normal precautions you would at this time of year for flu," Bowman said.
He said it's important to remember the basics.
"The good old thing your mom used to teach you when you were younger."
"Keep your hands clean, wash them properly, do it regularly, have alcohol close by and don't be putting your cough into the air."
Dr. Meucke said it's important for people to prioritize hand washing over the use of hand sanitizers.
"Remember that washing your hands with soap and water is more effective than hand sanitizer."
She said the province is constantly assessing the situation and will provide new information as needed.
"If the situation changes in Canada, if we're seeing more evidence of community spread then there may be different types of measures that are instituted at that point," Muecke said.
With files from Shane Fowler and Harry Forestell
