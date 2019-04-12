Saint John's Marathon By the Sea expecting record crowds for 25th anniversary

Saint John's Marathon By the Sea will celebrate its 25th anniversary in August with a scaled-back event that is generating a lot of interest.

Registration is already up 50 per cent over last year, said Christy Cunningham, a member of the organizing committee.

"So we're excited about that," she said.

Last year, founder and executive director Mike Doyle had raised concerns about the marathon's future, given a lack of funding, a shortage of in-kind support and a dwindling volunteer base.

But after an outpouring of community support and some cost-cutting, the marathon is once again on solid ground.

"We decided to cut things back a little bit this year but that doesn't mean it's gong to be any less exciting or fun," said Cunningham.

Marathon By the Sea will be held Aug. 10-11, two days instead of the usual three.

"We used to try and cram a whole bunch of runs in to try to cater to everyone," but Cunningham said that left volunteers stretched thin.

Some events, such as the stroller and dog run and the Angry Scotsman run, have been dropped, but the signature crowd-pleasers remain unchanged.

Race weekend will begin at the Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal with a free Harbour Hustle Kids Run, a 200-metre run for kids six and under, and then a one-kilometre run for children aged six to 12, followed by activities and snacks.

The five-kilometre Into the Night Run is scheduled to begin at dusk, around 9:40 p.m. Runners will make their way from the terminal to the Market Square boardwalk, where they'll have crowds on either side of them cheering them on, then continue down Harbour Passage. On their way back, once the first runner crosses the finish line, the Fireworks Extravaganza begins.

For Brenda Guitard, who has participated in at least 17 Marathon By The Sea events, this is one of her favourite parts of the "hometown race."

"You kind of get the energy from the crowd," said Guitard, who is with the Running Room, one of the event sponsors.

On Aug. 11, participants can choose the 5K, 10K, half-marathon or full-marathon.

The route offers the unique opportunity to take in the view from the Harbour Bridge, which is normally off limits to pedestrian, said Guitard.

"And now that we finish down at the cruise ship terminal, once you know you're on the top of the bridge, you're basically on the home stretch."

Time to start training

Those who sign up for the Port City Challenge — doing both the Into the Night Run on Saturday and one of the Sunday runs — will receive three medals that hook together horizontally into the shape of the bridge.

Guitard, who is a clinic instructor for the full- and half-marathon, encourages anyone who's interested to start training now.

"It's a challenging course," she said, noting it serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, which she'll be running in on Monday.

Anyone planning to run the 5K or 10K should probably start training by the end of May, first of June, said Guitard.