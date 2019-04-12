Marathon by the Sea bounces back after struggles last year

After struggles in 2018, organizers of the 25th Marathon by the Sea in Saint John held this weekend say shortening the event and bringing in more volunteers has helped the summer marathon bounce back.

"A lot of volunteers are helping out so it makes lighter work for everybody on the committee," said Patrick Grannan, co-chair of the event's board.

"It's rejuvenated our committee, it's rejuvenated the race. Sponsors have stepped up, volunteers have stepped up and so it's a really good feeling."

In 2018, the event wasn't getting the funds needed and had trouble drawing volunteers. But after those struggles went public, Grannan said the community responded.

"People really loved the marathon, people loved coming out and then … I think it just people said, 'OK, if we want to keep the marathon they need our help. so let's help them,'" said Grannan.

Marathon by the Sea founder Mike Doyle and co-chair Pat Grannan shortened the event from three days to two. (Facebook/Marathon by the Sea)

The event moved from three days to two this year.

About 1,400 people participated, a drop from last year. But Grannan said that's because the event was shorter.

"We have two less runs then we had last year, but we're still very happy with our numbers."

He said they added fireworks and more food to put together a more fun event.

"Instead of running around for three days doing a lot of different preparedness, this year we were allowed to focus and we had time to make sure that every race went extremely well," said Grannan.