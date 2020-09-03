100-year-old maple trees in Alma at risk of being cut down

Three maple trees along Main Street in Alma, all over 100 years old are under threat.

The trees survived a fire in the community in 1926 when homes and the church were destroyed. But they might not survive the Village of Alma's sidewalk infrastructure plan.

The trees are right in front of Jane Chrysostom's house.

"They've stood through ice storms, weather, shaded tourists, provided sweet sap and just a beautiful colour change when people come through town to see the colours in the fall," she said.

"They're quite an icon of this Main Street corridor."

Chrysostom first learned about the sidewalk infrastructure plan when another resident in the community asked for her opinion on the project which included expanding the sidewalk in front of her house and the removal of the maple trees.

No information available on village's plan

She then contacted the village office to see what information was available about the plan but was told there was no information to be shared.

One of the village council members did get in touch with her to say they had not seen the plan but would let her know when they learned more.

And then over two days, two different groups of workers showed up on her property.

Chrysostom approached them to find out why they were there. "They said they were asked to bid for what it would cost to remove the three maple trees" and excavate the existing sidewalk.

"And that sent up a great alarm for us," she said. "It's distressing that there are people assessing the work currently. And we haven't heard about this plan. We'd like to know more about this plan."

Joel Cadieux would like to see some improvements made to the sidewalks in the village. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Chrysostom said she contacted the village council again to get information on the project.

Days later she received an email from Alma's village council with some answers to her questions.

In the email, she was told council had asked Todd Kierstead from Consulting Engineers & Surveyors SurTek Group Ltd. to come up with a plan to "drastically improve the safety of pedestrian and vehicular traffic by providing the widest sidewalks possible."

The plan would also include a way to eliminate a blind corner as people and vehicles enter the village from the east, make snow removal easier and ease parking issues along Main Street by adding 12 to 13 new spaces.

The email went on to say "Council will meet with you and all other possibly affected landowners once the plan has been reviewed and approved by council."

Todd Kierstead declined CBC's request for an interview about the plan. He said his contract with the village forbids him from sharing any information at this point.

The mayor of Alma, Kirstin Shortt, is on vacation and unavailable for comment. The village's deputy mayor did not return CBC's call and the other two village council members declined CBC's request for an interview.

Safety improvements needed

Joel Cadieux would like to see some improvements made to the sidewalks in the village.

He is a local resident, business owner and the father of five young children.

Cadieux said his family uses the sidewalks every day whether it is to have access to businesses in the community or because they go for walks as a family.

"Safety is the biggest issue," he said.

He would like to see crosswalks in the village. He says improved visibility for pedestrians and cyclists would possibly help slow down traffic as vehicles enter the community.

"When you have five kids, that's my biggest concern to make sure the kids are seen and they're safe."

Cadieux would like to know if council has considered other options to improve safety that would avoid cutting down the maple trees. "Any time you have to lose a piece of nature is very unfortunate."

"If there's a better way to go about it, I'd certainly be happy with that."

Chrysostom agrees that improvements are needed to make the village safer for pedestrians and to improve traffic flow.

"We only have a sidewalk on one side of this main road," she said.. "It's a provincial highway that comes through our village."

Vehicles often park along Main Street and obstruct part of the sidewalk which she sees as a safety issue. She said there are several lots for vehicles to park but since there is no village bylaw officer, drivers often park wherever they please.

Chrysistom said she applauds the village council's efforts to improve safety but not at the expense of losing three historic maple trees in the centre of the community.

Resident Jane Chrysostom applauds the village council's efforts to improve safety but not at the expense of losing three historic maple trees in the centre of the community. ( Maeve McFadden/CBC News)

She wants to know what other solutions have been considered before the plan is approved and work begins on the project.

Chrysostom hopes she will get some answers Thursday night at a community meeting.

Residents were informed of the meeting on the village's Facebook page Wednesday morning. Chrysostom said she hopes enough people will attend on such short notice.

"These are beautiful, stately, historic trees that have been here longer than most of us. And it would be a real shame to lose this beautification of our very small downtown core area."

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Alma Activity Centre on School Street.