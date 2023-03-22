Backyard tree tappers and first-time maple syrup samplers

Spring is the most wonderful time of the year for biology professor and maple syrup lover Stephen Heard.

Every March, he taps the four sugar maples in his Fredericton backyard, and collects between 400 and 600 litres of sap which he then boils down to syrup.

"I love the smells of it and I just love doing it," Heard said. "Seeing the process from drilling a hole in a tree to producing syrup — it's so cool."

Heard grew up watching his father help a friend who ran a large sugar bush, and remembers the old-fashioned evaporators "with billows of steam" and people throwing "lengths of wood into the boiler underneath."

Stephen Heard bottles between 10 and 14 litres of maple syrup most seasons from the four sugar maple trees in his Fredericton backyard. (Jeanne Armstrong/CBC)

He said he can't quite produce that experience with his backyard operation but it's still worth the effort.

In a typical year, he produces between 10 and 14 litres of syrup, but in 2018, he more than doubled that.

"We made 29 litres of syrup from our four trees, which was amazing. It just wouldn't ever stop, it just kept gushing out."

In between collecting and boiling, he has a chosen snow bank beside the porch where the snow falls off the house roof. It's where he digs a trench to store bottles.

WATCH | Aniekan Etuhube learns how to make maple syrup — and tries taffy for the first time: The sweetest, stickiest part of spring: Making maple syrup in N.B. Duration 3:46 The CBC's Aniekan Etuhube heads to Kings Landing, N.B., to find out how maple syrup is made.

"It keeps them at plus one, plus two degrees," he said. "I call it the snowbank assisted sap storage system, or the "S.A.S.S.S". Scientists love acronyms. We love them too much, but I like that one."

In Heard's sweet-smelling kitchen there are two large stock pots boiling all day with hood vents on the stove going at top speed.

"I'll just keep going until I have it almost to be syrup," he said. "I won't finish this until sometime next week when we'll do the final steps that involve getting up to exactly the right sugar concentration, filtering it and then bottling it."

He said backyard tapping is a spring family tradition that he, his wife and his son all look forward to.

At Heard's family table, they're still using the last of last year's maple syrup. This year's syrup isn't quite finished yet, but it's well on its way.